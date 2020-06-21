Crews work to put out brush fire at Shaker Farms Country Club in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to put out an ongoing brush fire at Shaker Farms Country Club Sunday morning.

The Southwick Fire Department told 22News, crews have been working on the brush fire located at 866 Shaker Road since Saturday afternoon when they received a call. Both Westfield and Southwick Fire Departments are assisting in the brush fire.

A 22News viewer sent a photo to our newsroom that shows multiple fire personnel still in the area.

22News will update you with the latest as more information becomes available.

MAP: Shaker Farms Country Club