CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A sinkhole was spotted in Chicopee Saturday morning.

One 22News viewer sent photos of what appears to be a sinkhole on Montgomery Street near Belcher Elementary.

When our 22News crew arrived at Montgomery Street, DPW crews were already working to repair the sinkhole.

The DPW told 22News, the sinkhole should be repaired by Saturday night.

Another potential sinkhole was spotted on Old Field Road in Chicopee.

No word on if or when that sinkhole will be repaired.