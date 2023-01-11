SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire crews are currently working to put out a fire in Springfield’s North End.

Springfield fire crews were called to Lexington Street for reports of a structure fire. Our 22News crews on scene could see smoke coming from a house.

No word yet on injuries or if any residents were home at the time of the fire. 22News has contacted the Springfield Fire Department and awaiting for further information.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to provide any new information when it becomes available.