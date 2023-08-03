PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to put out a fire on Wilbraham Street in Palmer Thursday afternoon.

The Palmer Fire Department confirmed with 22News they have crews at a building on Wilbraham Street but no other information was available at this time. Our 22News crew could see several ambulances and firetrucks along the road, causing heavy traffic. Smoke could also be seen from the Mass Pike.

According to Waze, the fire is causing traffic along Route 20 as well. 22News has a crew on the way and will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.