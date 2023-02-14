WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews have put out a car and garage fire on Clarence Street in West Springfield Tuesday afternoon.

The West Springfield Fire Department tweeted that firefighters were called to a fire on 66 Clarence Street. Our 22News crew could see two firetrucks at the home Tuesday afternoon.

West Springfield Fire Lt. Tony Spear told 22News they received a report of vehicle fire that spread to the garage. Both fires were put out by firefighters and no other damage was reported. There were no injuries.

The West Springfield Fire Department is investigating the incident.