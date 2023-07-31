SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department is currently working to put a fire at 659 State Street in Springfield.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, all companies are working to put out the fire.

State Street is currently closed eastbound from Stebbins Street to Terrence Street.

Our 22News crew is at the fire and will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.