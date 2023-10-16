SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person has died after a house fire in Springfield Monday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi, an occupant of 118 Grover Street just before 5:30 a.m. Monday morning, called stating that two people were trapped inside the house fire.

Fire crews were able to get the victims out of the house. They were both taken to the hospital and it was confirmed that one person had died. We do not have an update on the condition of the other victim or the original occupant who called.

Grover Street is currently closed due to the fire, and Liberty Street around the interchange with 291 is down to just one lane of traffic from Clevland Street to Kendall Street, lined with emergency vehicles.

There is significant damage to the second floor of the home. Several firefighters are still working to put out the fire.

The State Fire Marshall and the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating the fire. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.