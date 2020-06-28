1  of  2
Crews working to put out fire at multi-family home in Springfield

by: Regan Schiappa

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters are actively working to put out a house fire in the Forest Park neighborhood of Springfield.

According to Springfield Fire, crews responded to a second alarm fire at a three-family home at 104 Pasadena Street Saturday night.

Many of the surrounding streets are closed to traffic as crews continue to operate.

There is no word on how the fire started or if anyone has been injured.

22News has reached out to the Springfield Fire Department and we will update you as soon as we get more information.

