EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to put out a house fire on Kibbe Road in East Longmeadow Tuesday.

According to the East Longmeadow Police Department, Kibbe Road between Somers Road and Glynn Farms Drive is closed due to a house fire in that area.

School buses will be allowed on Sturbridge Lane from the south and Black Dog Lane from the north.

It is being asked to use another route when traveling on Tuesday. Our 22News crews are on the way and will update this story as more information becomes available.