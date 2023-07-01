HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are currently working to put out a large fire on South Street in Holyoke Saturday night.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex, the fire is concentrated on the the back porch of the home.

Our 22News crews were at the scene and could see several trucks responding to the fire.

Captain Rex says there are no injuries to report but police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update as soon as more information becomes available.