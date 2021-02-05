Crews working to repair water line on Hyde Avenue in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews from the Chicopee Water Department are working to repair a water line on Hyde Avenue that ruptured.

All homes on Hyde Avenue are currently affected and water has been shut off to all residents on the road.

The City of Chicopee said a team is on site working to repair the rupture but it could take several hours before residents could get water again. The estimated time of repair is four hours as of 1:55 p.m.

22News will continue to follow this story and provide any new information as soon as it becomes available.