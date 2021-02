CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a water main break in the area of McKinstry Avenue and Meadow Street Monday morning.

Chicopee Police say the Chicopee Water Department is currently working to repair a water main break that happened around 11:00 a.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Water main breaks occur this time of year due to the cold weather and shifting soil that may impact the water lines.