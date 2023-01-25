SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to repair a water main break near the intersection of Franklin and Liberty Streets in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, Liberty is closed at the intersection of Chestnut Streets with detours posted. Traffic coming from Amory Street to Liberty Street can still go through the area.

Our 22News crew could see water spewing from the road and a large puddle forming.

Crews are expected to be in the area into the late evening to repair the water main break. Drivers are asked to avoid the area until repairs are complete.