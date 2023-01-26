HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A whole block in Holyoke lost power Thursday morning.

A 22News crew saw there was an entire block on Linden Street without power including a few apartments. There were no working street lights or traffic lights at that time. There was also a blackout on Locust Street and Appleton Street but our crews could not find the source.

According to Holyoke Gas & Electric, crews are working to restore power by midday. Some areas have already had their power restored.

