Crime in Springfield has gone down

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crime in the City of Springfield has decreased for the seventh consecutive year.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News overall crime decreased by four percent from 2019 to 2020. However, violent crime increased by six percent.

Walsh said there were roughly 100 more aggravated assault reports than in the year before. The amount of violent crime reported in Springfield is still the third-lowest since the FBI began releasing data in 1995.

Nationally, violent crime is up more than five percent with murders increasing by nearly 30 percent.