Crime Scene Services called to “rescue” at job site in Russell

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are conducting a “rescue operation” in a heavily wooded area in Russell Tuesday afternoon.

According to State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, Russell Police requested assistance from State Police and the Russell Fire Department to assist with an emergency at a job site around 1:30 p.m.

Trooper DeAngelis added that Crime Scene services have been called and detectives from the Hampden District Attorney’s Office are handling the situation.

This is developing breaking news. 22News will bring you the latest when we learn more.