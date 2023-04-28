HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several events took place in Hampden County Friday in honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Whether it be raising awareness to illicit change or informing people of rights and resources, both events were impactful.

The 33rd annual victim rights conference called Survivor Voices brought together victims and professionals to ensure the right kind of support is given to survivors.

“It’s really critical from the first contact when a crime is reported all the way to mental health treatment or medical treatment. Whatever the case may be for that individual to make sure every touch point, we are making people feel heard, listened to and given the space to really speak their truth but really speak about what their needs are,” said Jessica Wozniak, manager of the Department of Psychology at Baystate Medical.

A filled room at Survivor Voices, listened to impactful experiences, including what happened to keynote speaker Yvonne Greene, who was left in a coma after a domestic violence incident. She shared her story to shine a light on the issue and to help others.

Over in Holyoke, Nueveo Camino held a resource fair for survivors. Tables were set up and staffed by professional allies looking to show people affected by crime and violence how they can help change lives.

“We have seen an increase in hotline calls, but most importantly we’ve seen an increase in those who are experiencing or about to experience homelessness because of domestic violence,” said Carmen Nieves, Executive Director of Alianza DV Services.

Holyoke Mayor Garcia also in attendance, proclaimed this National Crime Victims’ Rights Week in Holyoke. Organizers hoping this resource fair makes a difference for those who need it.

One of the biggest take-aways from Friday’s events was that there is help and resources available to those who need it: