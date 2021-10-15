CROP Hunger Walk to be held this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual fundraising CROP Walk will again go virtual Sunday, raising money for Springfield area agencies that prevent hunger.

CROP Walk Emcee and 22News Meteorologist Brian Lapis joins the Open Pantry community services by urging participants to sign up for neighborhood walks. He calls on supporters to continue their help during the virtual walk this Sunday.

“Over the course of several years, we’ve received hundreds of thousands of dollars. So in person or virtually, both ways, so get out and take a walk and raise a little money for the Crop Walk,” said Lapis.

There’s still time to register if you’re interested. You can do so on the Crop Hunger Walk’s website.