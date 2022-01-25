Cross-country skier with leg injury rescued in Blandford

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – A cross country skier was rescued by Blandford Fire Department Monday afternoon.

According to the Blandford Fire Department, they received a report of a skier with a leg injury around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. Dispatchers determined the location of the injured skier to be in the woods off of John Knox Road.

A team of firefighters walked two miles into the woods and located the skier around 6:30 p.m. Blandford firefighters along with Otis and Tolland crews were able to get the skier out of the woods by 7:00 p.m. The skier was taken to the hospital for his injuries.