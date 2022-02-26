WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local rally in solidarity with Ukraine took place Saturday afternoon in Westfield.

Groups of people could be seen with Ukrainian flags waving in the air along with signs displaying the message, “Pray for Ukraine.”

22News spoke with demonstrators who told us why they felt support for Ukraine was critical.

“We are thankful from the bottom of our hearts for the United States and all the support you’ve shown to us thank you. God bless Ukraine. Amen,” said one supporter.

Large eastern European communities have found a home all across western Massachusetts, including Westfield.