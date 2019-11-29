Crowds to line Main Street for Springfield’s Parade of the Big Balloons

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Main Street in downtown Springfield is closed Friday morning for the annual Parade of the Big Balloons.

Main Street is shut down from Lyman Street downtown to Margaret Street in the South End.

The parade, featuring giant inflatables along with marching contingents from around our area, brings thousands of people downtown to kick-off the holiday shopping season.

The parade will step-off from Main and Lyman Streets at 11:00 A.M.

Main Street should re-open by 1:00 P.M.

