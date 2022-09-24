Classic cars lined up for the 2019 Cruise for Critters with Westview Farm’s corn maze in the background. Courtesy of Second Chance Animals

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – The 10th annual Cruise for Critters is back at Westview Farms Creamery in Monson on Saturday.

This fall fundraiser features a car show, Halloween Barktacular kids games, vendors, raffles, live music by Spare Parts, and more, all to benefit animals in need at Second Chance Animal Services. The fundraiser is presented by Al Widlan’s Service Connection of Monson.

“It’s such a fun event with something for everyone. There’s always a great turnout of cars for this end-of-season show. We have a great selection of vendors joining us this year and many amazing raffle items donated by our supporters. “Plus we’ll have lots of fun for the kids too, including our Halloween Barktacular games like fishing for eyeballs and a giant slingshot. The farm has some adorable goats who always put on a good show and live music will be provided by Spare Parts.” Second Chance CEO and founder Sheryl Blancato

Second Chance Animal Services is a nonprofit animal welfare organization that was founded in 1999. It began as an animal shelter, and now has grown to help more pets in need. They have Community Veterinary Hospitals in North Brookfield, Southbridge, Springfield, and Worcester.

There will be food, including homemade ice cream at the creamery’s restaurant, and beverages. Admission is free for spectators, with a $20 entrance fee for the car show. Dogs are welcome to the event if they are on a leash, not retractable leads.

2020 file photo from Second Chance Animal Services

Saturday is also the opening day for Westview Farms corn maze and pumpkin picking. The Cruise for Critters event starts at 10:00 a.m. till 3:00 p.m. on Saturday at Westview Farms Creamery.