Cruise Night at Court Square showcases classic cars

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Classic cars converged on Court Square Monday night in Springfield.

This marks the fourth season of Cruise Night at Court Square, with dozens of cars from Corvettes to classic Fords parked on the pavement.

Proud owners come from as far as Connecticut to show off their cars. One Springfield Corvette owner said car shows are pretty popular in the Pioneer Valley.

“You can go to a classic car show almost every night of the week, and every day on the weekend,” Jim Langone told 22News. “This is nice, you can walk around and leave your car. It’s very safe.”

The Springfield Business Improvement District sponsors Cruise Night at Court Square every Monday night throughout the summer.

