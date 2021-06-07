Cruise Nights in Downtown Springfield at Basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cruise Nights in Downtown Springfield has moved locations to the Basketball Hall of Fame’s south lot.
Cruise Night is a gathering for car enthusiasts and will have its 2021 debut Monday, June 7, from 4:30 p.m. until dusk. It will then take place every Monday at the same time throughout August.
The event, which is now in its sixth season, was previously held at Stearns Square and Court Square. Cruise Nights was canceled during 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are no participation or entrance fees.