Cruise Nights in Downtown Springfield at Basketball Hall of Fame

Hampden County

Cruise Nights Downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cruise Nights in Downtown Springfield has moved locations to the Basketball Hall of Fame’s south lot.

Cruise Night is a gathering for car enthusiasts and will have its 2021 debut Monday, June 7, from 4:30 p.m. until dusk. It will then take place every Monday at the same time throughout August.

Cruise Nights Downtown Springfield (Courtesy: Springfield Downtown)

The event, which is now in its sixth season, was previously held at Stearns Square and Court Square. Cruise Nights was canceled during 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are no participation or entrance fees.

