EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday night was the final night of ‘Cruising for a Cause,’ an event to raise funds for Baystate Health’s Rays of Hope.

Maybury Material Handling hosted the ‘cruise-night’ this past summer at their facility in East Longmeadow.

Over 100 classic cars have been showing up for the fundraiser, with locals joining in on the fun and taking in the views. 22News spoke with organizers who say this event brings the community together for a special cause.

John Maybury of Maybury Material Holding said, “I think it’s just a friend, fun, family type of event. There’s a lot of kids and a lot of families. People who are catching up with people from years ago, so its just a lot of fun.”

All donations during the ‘cruise-night’ will go towards Rays of Hope.