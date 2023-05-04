WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crumbl Cookie is expanding their business into the Pioneer Valley!

The business confirmed with 22News that they are in the early stages of development for a location in West Springfield. 22News will continue to follow this story and provide more information when it becomes available.

Crumbl Cookie just recently opened a location in Foxborough at Patriots Place. On Wednesday, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping became available by the business through their app.

“We are beyond excited to officially welcome Crumbl Cookies to Patriot Place. There has been so much buzz in the community about this opening” said Brian Earley, Vice President and General Manager of Patriot Place. “With its weekly rotating menu, Crumbl has something for everyone and we can’t wait to enjoy these tasty treats with our guests.”