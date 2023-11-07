WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A popular cookie store will be opening in the Riverdale Shops this Friday.

Crumbl Cookie will officially open this Friday at 935 Riverdale Street, Unit A-106, in West Springfield. The shop will be locally owned and will provide more than 65 jobs to the area.

This new location will be open on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to midnight. A ribbon cutting event will be also held this Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Crumbl Cookie has more than 250 flavors in rotation that change every week. For their grand opening week, the shop in West Springfield will have six of these flavors available, including a fan favorite, Milk Chocolate Chip. The weekly lineup is announced on their social media accounts every Sunday around 8:00 p.m.

Beginning next Wednesday, delivery, curbside pickup and catering will be available at this new location via the Crumbl app or through their website. App users can also get one free cookie within the first 30 days of their grand opening.

The cookie shop was founded in 2017 in Utah but has boomed to more than 900 locations across the country as well as Puerto Rico and Canada. The West Springfield owners, Troy van Belle, Tucker Bartone and Aaron Lawrie, are New England natives and have spent the last few months building this new location. Van Belle and Bartone also operate a Crumbl Cookie location in Connecticut.