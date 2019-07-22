Crumbling Concrete Commission holding meeting Monday in Monson

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A committee that wants to help homeowners whose foundations are cracking will be meeting Monday night in Monson.

The state’s Crumbling Concrete Commission is looking into the financial and economic impact of these foundations, and is meeting with people affected.

The homeowners’ foundations are falling apart or cracking because they were built with gravel from a quarry in Stafford Springs, Connecticut that contained the mineral pyrrhotite. When pyrrhotite is exposed to oxygen and water, it reacts; causing swelling and cracking. At least 35,000 homes in Connecticut alone have “V” or “Y”-shaped cracks because of this, and many homes in western Massachusetts have been similarly affected.

The problem is not something that is covered by insurance, and replacing the foundation could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Earlier this year, Massachusetts launched its reimbursement program to provide residents with financial help toward the cost of testing their foundations.

The Crumbling Concrete Commission will meet at the Monson Town Offices, located at 110 Main Street, at 6:30 P.M.