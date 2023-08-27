WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A train collided with a car in West Springfield late Saturday night.
A vehicle that was crossing from the Front Street rail crossing was hit by a CSX train that was heading westbound on the tracks. West Springfield Fire and Police Departments were notified and were aided by Agawam Police and Fire Departments.
Authorities arrived to find the vehicle pushed about 2,000 feet westbound on the tracks. Both passengers in the car were taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their injuries yet.
CSX had stopped traffic on both westbound and eastbound temporarily but has since re-opened.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.