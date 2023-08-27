WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A train collided with a car in West Springfield late Saturday night.

A vehicle that was crossing from the Front Street rail crossing was hit by a CSX train that was heading westbound on the tracks. West Springfield Fire and Police Departments were notified and were aided by Agawam Police and Fire Departments.

Photo courtesy of Lieutenant Tony Spear from the West Springfield Fire Department

Authorities arrived to find the vehicle pushed about 2,000 feet westbound on the tracks. Both passengers in the car were taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their injuries yet.

CSX had stopped traffic on both westbound and eastbound temporarily but has since re-opened.