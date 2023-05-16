PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News’ viewer shared a video taken in their backyard of a bear and cub walking through the yard Tuesday morning.

The video was taken around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Palmer. You can see a bear walking along the side of the house in search of food and a cub can also be seen on the stonewall playing with a birdbath.

Bear sightings are more common this time of the year as they search for food. Make sure you are properly storing any garbage and placing bird feeders high enough from the ground where bears can’t reach.

Massachusetts is the third most densely-populated state in the country for black bears. There are approximately 4,500 black bears in the state and they are expanding eastward. If you have a bear in your yard, do not approach it or get close to it, especially if it is a cub. Making loud noises can help scare the bear away.

If you can safely take photos of wildlife in your community, email them to Reportit@wwlp.com!