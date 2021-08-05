Cumberland Farms denied new location in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee City Council unanimously shot down a proposal to build a Cumberland Farms gas station in the city’s Aldenville neighborhood.

Most residents are relieved that they won’t be getting a new Cumberland Farms in that area. The Chicopee City Council voted unanimously 12-0 to deny Cumberland Farms a service station license and a gas storage permit Tuesday night.

The proposal called for an eight-pump station and a 5,000 square foot convenience store on Grattan Street between Providence and McKinstry streets. The proposal sparked protests, with residents saying it could make traffic even worse, and ruin nearby small businesses.

Gaby Labrie, Ward 8 Chicopee City Councilor said, “I think it’s a win for the residents of Aldenville, would we like to have that tax money? Yes, but at what cost?”

Labrie said the council also rejected the request of Cumberland Farms’ lawyer to withdraw their petition, so they can’t resubmit it within two years.