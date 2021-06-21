Curative and Basketball Hall of Fame hold COVID-19 clinic with free tickets to the Hall

FILE – This Jan. 24, 2021, file photo shows a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Seattle. U.S. regulators on Monday, May 10, 2021, expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is being held at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield Tuesday.

Curative will administer the Pfizer vaccine to individuals 12 years or older from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A parent or guardian will need to sign a consent form for children ages 12 – 14. The second dose will be available on July 13.

The Basketball Hall of Fame is issuing a free ticket to the Hall that can be used after the return of the second dose.

Walk-in’s are welcome however, appointments can be booked online at Curative.com. The Basketball Hall of Fame is located at 1000 Hall of Fame Avenue in Springfield.

According to the state’s Department of Public Health as of Sunday, there are 8,449,443 doses administered with a total of 8,449,443 fully vaccinated people.