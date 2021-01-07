Curbside clinic offers vaccines at Dakin Humane Society in Springfield

Hampden County
Posted: / Updated:

Luna, pictured here with Animal Behavior Assistant Sam Renaud, was the 100th patient recently at Clinic PLUS (Courtesy: Dakin)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you have a dog or cat, there’s a twice-weekly vaccine clinic available at Dakin Humane Society. 

At Dakin Humane Society in Springfield, they offer a curbside, COVID-compliant clinic twice a week. The clinic PLUS treats non-urgent veterinary needs for pets with the following issues:

  • Itchy skin/allergies
  • Ear infections
  • Minor injuries, cuts and wounds
  • Limping
  • Diarrhea
  • Torn or embedded nail
  • Sneezing, discharge from eyes/nose (cats only)

“Clinic PLUS is an important milestone for Dakin,” stated Executive Director Carmine DiCenso.  “Maintaining our pet’s health means the world to us.  An issue might be detected at our Clinic that’s in its initial stages, but with treatment and attention, a pet can stay healthy and by your side for a longer period of time.  It’s hard for pets with non-urgent issues to be seen quickly, but Clinic PLUS can help people experience the joy of pet companionship for as long as possible.  Pets should not be unwell, and we want to help provide as many opportunities for their good health as we can.”

Additional service that are available include microchip, FeLV/FIV testing (for cats), flea & tick preventive, nail trim, heartworm test and heartworm preventive. 

To make an appointment visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/Clinic_PLUS.html or email Medical@dakinhumane.org.

