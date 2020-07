AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – You’ll have another chance Saturday to donate to the Parish Cupboard in West Springfield.

The Agawam Congregational Church at 745 Main Street will host a curbside food drive Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Non-perishable items can be dropped off without leaving your vehicle, to support the cupboard.

Boy Scout Troop 82 will be holding a returnables drive at the same time.