SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Presidents’ Day marks the start of the weeklong school vacation, a time when local families and first-time visitors to western Massachusetts head to the Museums at the Springfield Quadrangle.

The Springfield Museums has a special week of programming for vacation week called “The Curiosity Challenge.” Every day this week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. help solve challenges of modern inventions such as airplanes and solar power back in the 1400s.

Visitors will learn about Leonardo da Vinci, the original “Renaissance Man,” making gliders, a paper boat that floats, painting, and more.