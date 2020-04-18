Road conditions in Springfield with 22News Storm Team Weather Tracker

Closings and Delays
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It is April 18, and we are waking up to snow this Saturday morning!

Saturday’s Forecast Discussion

22News has issued a weather alert for wintry weather. Current road conditions show the snow isn’t quite sticking to the ground to build slush, but it is still very wet. Drivers are encouraged to take precautions such as driving slower than usual and having your wipers on when operating in this weather.

You are required to have your lights on if you are using your wipers. If you are going out to grocery shop Saturday morning, give yourself an extra few minutes to wipe snow off your car.

