CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Throughout Sunday, you can expect some strong thunderstorms with some wind and heavy rain.

There is currently extreme and heavy rain in Chicopee. Over the past few days, you have already seen the flooding of the rivers, and this rain that we are getting can lead to more flooding and make driving conditions dangerous.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Severe Weather Alert on Sunday, for thunderstorms with heavy rain, potential street and stream flooding, and wind damage.

Around 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning that could affect the Berkshire area. In the case of a tornado, if you are at your house, some general safety tips are to head to the basement or the lowest level of your home to seek shelter and Stay away from corners and windows.

As far as driving, try to avoid being on the roads, but if you are out there, drive slow to avoid losing control of your car and try to avoid driving through puddles.