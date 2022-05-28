CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Curry Honda of Chicopee is hosting a bike donation drive aimed at benefitting Pedal Thru Youth, the charity helmed by Bob the Bike Man Charland.

The theme of the drive is “Clean out Your Garage.” People braving the rainy weather to offer their unused bikes in the hopes they’d be able to help a child in need of one.

The drive was initially supposed to just last on Saturday with a large event but due to the weather keeping some from bringing in bikes, it will instead run up until June 11.

Bob the Bikeman told 22News, “Due to the rain today, they postponed it to the 11th, where they’re gonna have some food trucks here, different vendors will be here we’ll be set up, we’ll be teaching bike repair, a little bit of bike safety and we’ll be collecting bikes from the community also, that we can repair and get out to those less fortunate.”

All of the bike donations will go right to Pedal Thru Youth who will then give them to kids and families in need.