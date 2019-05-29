Curtis Blake Day School in Springfield remembers late founder

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield school for children with learning disabilities founded by the late Curtis Blake almost 40-years-ago, fondly remembered the Friendly’s Ice cream co-founder who died Friday at the age of 102.

The Curtis Blake Day School on Springfield’s Mill Pond School campus was filled with reminders of their beloved benefactors who founded the school for children with learning disabilities in 1981.

Principal Linda LaFontaine told 22News of Blake’s commitment to the school and its children.

“Curtis Blake himself had a learning disability and I think he understood and an empathy for all the students who had to pass through the halls of Curtis Blake, and in his mind he wanted to do something to change the life of so many children in western Massachusetts as well as the central Massachusetts area,” Lafontaine said.

Linda LaFontaine feels certain that Curtis Blake has left a legacy that continues to have a deeply ingrained positive effect on thousands of children and their families.

