Customers head to Bob’s Bakery in Chicopee for Paczki this Fat Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday is Fat Tuesday, the day before the start of Lent, when Polish-Americans everywhere enjoy the popular pastry known as Paczki.

Bob’s Bakery in downtown Chicopee is among the western Massachusetts bake shops continuing the time-honored tradition begun in Poland and brought to America generations ago.

Bob’s Bakery prepares every year for the large number of customers purchasing the pastry with its many fillings.

Nicole Nilcowski of Bob’s Bakery told 22News, “We see customers come from all over. they come from Worcester… I’ve seen them come from Maine sometimes. They wanted to get Paczki.

You don’t have to be of Polish heritage to appreciate this Fat Tuesday treat, as Thomas Costello of Chicopee came by to purchase a family supply of Paczki’s to enjoy Tuesday evening, “My wife is Polish, she loves it, and it’s a wonderful bakery here, so we come over for all our bakery needs.”

Some of the traditional Polish Paczki flavors include rose jam and prune.