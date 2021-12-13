Customers of Cooper’s Gifts helped provide wreaths to veterans cemetery in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooper’s Gifts in Agawam donated 150 wreaths to Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Kate Gourde of Cooper’s Gifts, funds were raised through the store’s Round Up program. Customers are invited to round up their purchase to the next dollar amount and the store will hen match 50% of the total collected.

Through the Round Up program for the month of November, Cooper’s Gifts selected the Agawam Veterans Cemetery to donate. “We love the fact that Wreaths Across America allows us to designate that these funds stay local; and the wreaths that our customers donate stay right here in Western Massachusetts, where their loved ones are laid to rest.” Kate Gourde, Owner of Cooper’s Gifts Apparel Home

Kate Gourde presented a check for $2,250 to the Location Coordinator for Wreaths Across America in Agawam. “Our customers were incredibly generous in their donations for wreaths this year and we beat the 100 we were able to donate last year. But, we still wanted to help out more. So, we rounded up more than our usual 50% to make it 150 wreaths,” Gourde said.

Since 2014, the Round Up program has donated more than $35,000 to local organizations. “Our customers have been so supportive of Cooper’s throughout the pandemic and especially this Christmas season. We wanted to pay it forward, and honor those that served and their families.” Gourde said.