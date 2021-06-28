Customers seek indoor dining at local restaurants due to extreme heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Outdoor dining has become a popular option for people during the pandemic, especially during the warmer months.

“I think outdoor dining is ok,” said Sukeisha Davis of Connecticut. “As long as they have those tents so we can get a little shade.”

Now that it’s getting hotter some customers at Max’s Tavern in Springfield chose to dine indoors to beat the heat. John Thomas, general manager of Max’s Tavern told 22News that they were happy to accommodate patrons who still wanted to enjoy their meals outdoors.

“We serve the guest where the guests want to go and we do a lot of business out on the patio,” said Thomas. “It’s a lot of spacing the tables and making sure that everyone is comfortable. Making sure we have a tent and all of the amenities. If people want to sit out there we will be happy to serve them.”

Since the pandemic, Max’s Tavern has doubled its outdoor dining space. Just like they prepared for the colder months with outdoor heaters, their patio is equipped with tents and umbrellas. Some people said they stayed cool during the heatwave by eating ice cream and going to a waterpark. But when it was time to grab lunch, they went indoors instead.

“We went inside because of the AC,” said Kevin McKeithen of Connecticut. “We knew it was going to feel amazing. Besides the burger, the AC was good.”

Thomas also told 22News that the heatwave isn’t an obstacle for their business, but hiring more employees to meet the summertime demand is.