Customers to pay more as Connecticut retailers tax plastic bags

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Connecticut grocery stores are now required to charge a tax for customers who ask for single-use plastic bags.

Geissler’s in Agawam has been seeing more Connecticut shoppers since the plastic bag tax went into effect.

As of August First, per state law, Connecticut retailers have been charging 10 cents for single-use plastic bags. By June of 2021, plastic bags will be banned at all retail stores in Connecticut.

You can still get plastic bags for free at Geissler’s in Agawam, but they encourage customers to bring their own reusable bags. One Agawam resident expects Massachusetts stores will follow suit before long.

Joel Leavitt told 22News, “I think that’s’ what you’re going to see absolutely, no doubt about it. Connecticut already has it, we’re around the corner.”

Big Y eliminated single-use plastic bags at all of their Massachusetts and Connecticut stores on August 1. Stop and Shop got rid of their plastic bags at just their Connecticut stores.

Massachusetts state lawmakers are considering a bill to ban single-use plastic bags statewide. We’ll continue to follow that bill for you.

