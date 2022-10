WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a temporary road closure between Fausey Drive and Circle Drive in West Springfield.

According to Mayor Will Reichelt, beginning Thursday, October 20th through October 28, the cut-through between Fausey Drive and Circle Drive in West Springfield will be closed. A traffic study is being conducted in the area on those days.

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes and to plan accordingly due to the closure.