CVS adding 12 drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites to Massachusetts, 21 in total

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – CVS Health has opened 12 new COVID-19 testing sites in Massachusetts, bringing the total to 21 sites in the state and three in western Massachusetts.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the new sites will utilize self-swab tests and mark the next phase of the company’s nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy that was announced April, 27. The additional 12 testing sites will open Friday, one of which will be in Southwick.

CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering testing by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month.

“As we move into a new phase of combatting the pandemic and as communities begin to safely open up their local economies, we need testing to be easily accessible. By further expanding the number of drive-thru test sites available across our retail network, more people can be tested closer to home in a familiar setting,” said Troyen Brennan, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of CVS Health.

Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting CDC criteria as well as age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment starting Friday. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and go through the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test. They will administer the test by themselves while a CVS employee makes sure it’s done properly. Tests will be sent to a lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

According to the release, more than half of the 1,000 test sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support that will be measured by the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index. The index tracks poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing that may weaken a community’s ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.

The additional new testing sites in Massachusetts include: