WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In a significant stride toward enhanced community healthcare, CHD has secured a $75,000 grant from the CVS Health Foundation.

The grant is earmarked to support the launch of CHD’s pioneering reverse-integrated primary care model at its Certified Clinical Behavioral Health Center (CCBHC) in West Springfield.

This innovative model facilitates access to primary care for individuals already receiving mental health, behavioral health, or substance use treatment at CHD. The CVS Health Foundation’s funding will be instrumental in the planning and development phase, paving the way for comprehensive care delivery. The initiative is particularly targeted at vulnerable community members facing high poverty levels, a substantial refugee population, and escalating substance use rates.

Jalil Johnson, CHD Senior VP of Medical Services, described the approach as groundbreaking, emphasizing the reverse integration wherein primary care is fully embedded within a behavioral health clinic. This unique strategy aims to create a unified team, departing from the conventional practice of integrating behavioral health clinicians into a primary care setting.

The initial focus of services will cater to existing CHD clients, with an emphasis on groups with heightened needs, such as individuals with severe mental illness and veterans dealing with acute conditions, including trauma.

The CVS Health Foundation grant will primarily support the development of electronic health records, training for nursing and clinical staff, and planning for staffing, scheduling, client, and case management. A significant portion of the funds will be allocated to non-billable staff hours.

Situated in a federally-designated Healthcare Professional Shortage Area, the Park Street Clinic serves 800-900 individuals annually. The integration of primary care at this location aligns with CHD’s commitment to equitable healthcare access, breaking away from the traditional model of standalone primary care.