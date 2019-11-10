CVS Pharmacy opens in Springfield’s South End

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new pharmacy opened in Springfield’s South End Sunday.

The CVS opened on the corner of Main and Union Streets across from MGM Springfield.

The $2 million building is the first evidence of the retail rejuvenation promised by MGM Springfield. It’s also the most recent addition to the new Davenport Square.

South End residents told 22News, they’re excited about the added convenience of a downtown pharmacy.

“It’s great, you need an item or two you just walk down and go in, you don’t have to go to the big store, you don’t have to drive out. It’s beautiful, I love it,” said Danny Lacasse.

CVS is also planning to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony later this week. The time has not been announced.