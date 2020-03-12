CVS robbery suspect stole birth control products

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect who allegedly stole birth control products Thursday morning. .
According to police spokesperson Officer Wilk, on March 12th at 7:40 a.m. the suspect stole several birth control boxes at CVS on Memorial Drive in Chicopee.
If you have any information on this person, contact Chicopee Police at 413-594-1740 and reference case 967.
