Cybersecurity forum held at Wilbraham Senior Center

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The U.S. has more cybersecurity breaches than any other country.

Cybercriminals hacked half a billion personal records last year. Ninety-five percent could have been prevented. Every 39 seconds, there’s a hacking attack online.

The Wilbraham Senior Center hosted a cybersecurity forum to help seniors learn how to defend themselves against cybercriminals.

“As these scammers get trickier, we have to get smarter,” said Robin Sanders, director of Graduate Communications and Information Management Programs. “And as seniors’ education is our best weapon, educate yourself, talk with your friends, go to a trusted source and share your information because that’s what is going to keep us safe.”

The purpose of Tuesday’s forum was to educate seniors on the world of cybersecurity. Seniors are the most targeted population, but everyone is at risk.

“It’s happened to my parents, colleagues, we’ve heard today the speakers who have fallen to it anyone can be subject to it,” said Christina Fisher. “I cannot emphasize it enough it’s not just seniors who are vulnerable to it, it’s anyone who uses the internet.”

Hackers target seniors because they tend to be more trusting, financially stable, and not very tech-savvy. Your personal information could be stolen on any device with internet access. That includes cell phones, smartwatches, and even smart TVs.

Sanders also said it’s important to use longer usernames and passwords for all your accounts, that contains no personal information.