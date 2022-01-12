Cyr Arena in Springfield remains closed for public ice skating

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield announced Wednesday that public ice skating at Cyr Arena will be canceled for the next two weeks due to COVID-19.

Cyr Arena will be closed to the public Friday, January 14 through Sunday, January 16 as well as Friday, January 21 through Sunday, January 23. Ice skating was canceled last week at Cyr Arena due to the rise of COVID-19 in the city.

The park department will reassess at a later point to determine when public skating will reopen to the public.

From December 19 to January 1, a total of 5,364 cases were reported in Springfield with a test positivity rate of 20.37 percent.